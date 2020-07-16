“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: They’re Baaack! Catch A Sneak Peek At Friday’s Season 3 Premiere [VIDEO]

Happy Friday Eve y’all! Great news for those of you who’ve been missing the guilty pleasure that is “Love After Lockup”. Season Three premieres TOMORROW night, and because we love y’all so much we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip Shawn’s friends try to convince him that his jailed lover Destinie may be catfishing him and he reveals he’s spent a whooooooole lot of money trying to keep her comfy behind bars. Check out the clip below:

Hmmmmm, we wonder what he’s got to tell her. Any guesses?

Here’s a synopsis on what else to expect from Episode 301 – Stairway to Heaven:

John plans a pickup truck wedding. Scott moves 1,200 miles for a felon he’s never met. Jessica’s family opposes her marriage to a gang member. Shawn risks his 401k for an inmate. Shavel’s family thinks Quaylon is guilty until proven innocent.

Tune in to “Love After Lockup” Friday, July 17 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WEtv.

In case you forgot we also wanted to give you a little refresher on this season’s couples:

Jessica & Maurice (Las Vegas, NV)

Jessica was immediately smitten when she stumbled upon Maurice’s profile on “Plenty of Fish”, only to realize later that he was in prison. After three short months of dating, Maurice, serving time for first degree burglary, got down on one knee, ring-less, and proposed to Jessica; who immediately said yes and proceeded to buy her own ring for two dollars. The couple tied the knot in a prison wedding shortly after their engagement and hopes to have a big Vegas wedding following Maurice’s release…but will Jessica’s family accept this new union?

Shawn & Destinie (Las Vegas, NV)

After striking up an immediate connection online, Shawn and Destinie now talk twice a day – but there’s one big catch: the couple has never met in person. How will the mother of Shawn’s six children react when he reveals the new love of his life, an ex-con, is moving in?

John & Kristianna (Cresco, IA and Mitchellville, IA)

John and Kristianna struck up a relationship online and fell head over heels for each other after just three months. Unbeknownst to Kristianna, John is planning for a wedding ceremony on the very day of her release. Will John move too fast for his newly released love?

Scott & Lindsey (Olive Branch, MS and Dublin, CA)

51-year-old entrepreneur Scott uprooted his New York life for 27-year-old Mississippi belle, Lindsey, who landed in jail for possession of drugs and a firearm. Though they’ve never met in person, Scott has been supporting the former cheerleader and honor student throughout their relationship; and plans to move Lindsey and her daughter into the dream home he is renovating to her specifications.

Tyrice & Chanda (Chicago, IL and Kansas City, KS)

Tired of the games women play on the outside; Tyrice, who is pushing 50, found 28-year-old Chanda on a website for prison pen pals. Tyrice is hoping to settle down ASAP with the love of his life, but is Chanda on the same page? His three grown children are happy he’s found a mate, but they do not trust her one bit.

Shavel & Quaylon (Olathe, KS)

Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release.

Who all is tuning in tomorrow? Seems like it’s shaping up to be a fun time!