Birkin Bags, Rolexes And More: The Most Expensive Gifts Celebrities Have Bought Their Little Children

Cardi B and Offset are all over the news for a major, unforgivable, dramatic scandal of *drumroll* buying a gift for their daughter for her second birthday. The gift was a Birkin bag. The results have been what we come to expect for everything Cardi B does: internet speculation and outrage.

This caused Cardi to respond:

Our kids gotta March the fly . pic.twitter.com/o1P0eY8XGS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

“When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy. Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.

“And if I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying?” she quips. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s**t. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”

The thing about this is that they’re not the first celebrities to splurge on their kids. Hit the flip to see the craziest gifts celebrities bought their kids.