Kandi Burruss Says #RHOA Season 13 Is Filming Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

They’re baaaaack!

The ladies of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” are back to business even amidst the pandemic. After the RHOA Reunion was forced to film virtually in April, Kandi’s confirming that the new season is already underway.

The reality star/songstress recently chatted with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and shared that the production crew’s preparing to put the housewives back on Bravo. According to Kandi, there are new safety measures in place (of course) to keep everyone safe.

“It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” said Kandi about filming amid the coronavirus crisis. “We’re getting tested all the time,” Burruss added. “That’s what we have to do to be to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

It’s still unclear if there will be any new peach holders this season despite Eva Marcille’s peach being readily available. As previously reported Eva announced in June that she’d be parting ways with the show after three seasons.

It was also previously announced that “Snakegate” shader Yovanna Momplaisir will be an official cast member on the Bravo show, but it’s uncertain if Eva’s prized peach will end up in her hands.

Rumors are also swirling that Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam could potentially upgrade from “friends of the show” to official housewives. As for O.G. NeNe Leakes, she’s said to be still negotiating her contract with the network, but not fired as previously reported.

Furthermore, comedienne Mo’Nique recently shut down rumors that she’d be replacing NeNe on season 13.

Who do YOU want to see on RHOA season 13??? Is it time for some new blood or should they stick to the same cast???