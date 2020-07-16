Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion While She ‘Fled SUV’, Hotties Ready To Wreak Havoc

This weekend, Megan The Stallion and Tory Lanez had a run-in with Los Angeles Police Department over gunshots that reportedly came from an SUV that matched the one they were in. As the week went on, small bits of information from the story started to hit social media, and the full picture began to take shape. The biggest shock came when Megan The Stallion posted on Instagram informing her followers she was shot multiple times and required surgery. She also let the world know she was in danger and someone meant to do harm to her.

The day after Meg posted this bit of information, the hotties got word and Tory was the main suspect in the shooting–and they weren’t trying to see it any other way. According to reports from TMZ, the Hottie Tipline may have been correct.

Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion early Sunday morning after arguing with her and her friend … according to sources directly connected to the investigation. We’re told the argument started after the group left a Hollywood Hills party together in the chauffeur-driven SUV, and at some point, Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, wanted out of the vehicle. Our sources say Tory opened fire from inside the vehicle, and allegedly hit Meg in the feet twice.

How a night in the hills swimming with Kylie Jenner and Megan The Stallion turned into Tory discharging a firearm is the information that’s still missing. But at this rate, the full story will be out in no time.

For now, we know witnesses are not helping police and are refusing to testify, which makes it hard to put a case against Tory. There is cell phone footage of the incident floating around, which will eventually hit the internet for everyone to take from it what they want.