Knock It TF Off Already: Talib Kweli Has Been Harassing A Black Woman On Twitter For 10 Days Like A F***ing Loser

Similar to the latest super-annoying viral social media craze, if you cut Talib Kweli open thinking he was a dope woke rapper you’d find out that he’s really a cake. Soft, sweet, and full of sugar, Talib Kweli is bad for your health. He’ll raise your blood pressure and give you a terrible headache. Talib Kweli should come with a surgeon general’s warning. Especially if you’re a Black woman.

For the past ten, count them, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 days the lesser half of Black Star has been on Twitter losing his muthaf***in’ mind and quite frankly, we’re beyond tired of his Twitter-fingery fits of rage. With so much real s#!t going on in the world right now we don’t have a lot of patience for Talib’s particular brand of foolery. A brand he’s cultivated over years of dedication to his cantankerous craft. He’s spent so much time addressing trolls that he’s become what he hates most, a b!t¢ha$$ Twitta. Here are Cliff’s Notes on the rapper’s most recent venture into 280-character clownery.

Back on July 6, 11 days ago, 264 hours ago, 15, 840 minutes ago, 950,400 seconds ago, the question was asked on Twitter: “Which rappers actually married a Black woman besides Snoop? …Exactly” In kind, Twitter responded.

Jay Z, Papoose, Chance The Rapper, Bun B, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, T.I., Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Kendrick Lamar,Ludacris, Paul Wall, J. Cole, Kevin Gates, Will Smith, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Ja Rule, Talib Kweli, Method Man… https://t.co/w3vDHbSjIj — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 8, 2020

A woman named Maya Monroe retweeted this reply and made mention that all the rappers on the list married “light-skinned” women suggesting that perhaps some level of colorism was at play.

“Literally almost all of them are married to light skinned women but that’s a conversation for another day.”

As part of his troll duties, Talib regularly searches his name on Twitter. It’s a fantastically corny move by someone who you would think has better things to do but we guess it doesn’t really take much time to record albums that 99% of us won’t listen to anyway. Upon seeing his name connected to “light-skin women”, Kweli launched into an apoplectic attack that is still going on as we type this…

If you cared about my family you wouldn't be tagging and harassing them. Every time y'all tag Eque y'all prove y'all are deplorable hateful anti black anti women monsters who are here for the clout chase. @hautechicago @moneyymaya @hiphopdx @eusticekyle https://t.co/jVk1UZYIxb — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 17, 2020

And continued to tweet about me and accuse me of rape and try to stop me from eating. From behind a block. Like a coward. RT @hautechicago: @pazsalamshaanti @TalibKweli @ouiouiceci @TheForceBeWith4 @MikeJoh81830484 Maya blocked him seven days ago. He’s been tweeting her 100 pic.twitter.com/LAS2bECK8d — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 16, 2020

Talib is most certainly not the Beyoncé of his group but he literally woke up like this. At breakfast time. He probably hasn’t shoved girthy vegan sausage down his throat nor swallowed a thick glass of almond milk yet, but he’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to tag a woman who blocked him hours into their spat TEN DAYS AGO.

Last night, Maya posted the following statement to her now-protected Twitter page.

Talib’s Brooklyn bredren Jay-Z once rapped: “A wise man told me don’t argue with fools because people from a distance can’t tell who is who”. Well, at this point, everyone from aliens on Mars to those of us with a front-row seat to this circus can tell who’s the fool.

We don’t care what claims were levied against him, there is nothing honorable, noble, or couth about an endless Twitter tirade from a grown a$$ man. It’s b!t¢ha$$ness at its peak. Top shelf hoe s#!t. Talib Kweli is hip-hop’s very own Donald Trump. Ya hate to see it.