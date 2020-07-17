Nick Cannon Sends Out Cryptic Tweets Amid Anti-Semitic Apology Backlash; ‘Enjoy Earth!’

We’re praying that Nick Cannon is surrounded by loved ones and is receiving help after he sent out a series of cryptic tweets.

As previously reported the embattled “Masked Singer” host issued an apology to the Jewish community for comments he made on his podcast where he said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family. The comments cost him his ties to ViacomCBS but Fox said he’d remain the host of “The Masked Singer.”

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” tweeted Nick. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. “While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.”

Unfortunately for Nick, his apology sparked an immediate backlash from Black people who called him a “sellout” and accused him of “bowing to the white man.”

Those comments apparently triggered the Wild ‘n Out host and he sent out a series of tweets early Friday morning that many are saying sound suicidal.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core,” wrote Cannon. “I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth. “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Wow, wow, wow. Not like this, Nick.

Nick’s since been flooded with positivity from celebs and fans who are urging him to take a break from social media and seek help should he need it.

Praying for you, Nick Cannon.