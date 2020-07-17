“It Wasn’t The First Time!” Upset Evelyn Lozada Calls Out “LYING” Ex Chad Johnson For Allegedly Trivializing Domestic Abuse

Evelyn Lozada was tearful and triggered on Instagram yesterday after peeping tweets from her ex, Chad Johnson, calling THAT very public and bloody domestic fight they had a “3-second” incident. The reality star felt compelled to speak up she said because she’s a victim and the alleged trivialization of her experience is constantly triggering her.

Everything started when Chad was asked this question from a fan:

“What’s the secret? How do you stay so positive? Was it therapy? Not being funny…really asking for myself.”

To which Chad responded,

“I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work, I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again…”

I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work, I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again… https://t.co/svU3F0FeYP — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 16, 2020

Evelyn clapped back immediately, writing a message for Chad in her Instastory:

“If you’re going to comment or speak on our past relationship PLEASE SPEAK THE TRUTH!!!! You’re too old & grown to still be out here LYING!”

Evelyn then shared the gruesome photo of the bloody injury she endured on the night of her and Chad’s infamous fight, saying “this took longer than three seconds”.

*Trigger warning: blood and domestic violence injuries are displayed in the photo below*

Here’s what else she had to say:

“For this man to sit up there and say that he lost his temper for 3 seconds is infuriating to me,” said Evelyn. “It’s messages like this, tweets or whatever the hell it was, that are triggers for me.”

“People read this on social media and are coming at me talking about ‘oh you made this man lose his job’ it’s like if you’re gonna speak the truth, I want you to speak the truth as to what the situation was.” “It wasn’t the first time, it wasn’t the first time!” “And, one of the things I’m always gonna do is I’m always gonna live in my truth, whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, whether it’s ugly, I’m not going to let anybody take away my f**king truth and put this perception out there for a pity party as if you made one mistake.” “And, I’m trying to move on from this. But, as a victim, how am I supposed to move on?!”

“What happened to me that day and other days, I didn’t deserve. I didn’t deserve that.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCtwyD8jMfW/?utm_source=ig_embed