At The Tender Age Of 55… Chris Rock Gets First Tattoo To Match Teenage Daughter’s

Chris Rock did some daddy daughter bonding this week. Besides spending quality time with his daughters Lola, 18 and Zahra, 16, (their mom is Rock’s ex-wife Malaak Compton), he and his daughter got matching Basquiat crown tattoos at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York.

The tattoo parlor posted to instagram Wednesday revealing Rock, who is 55, had just gotten inked for the very first time at their shop.

“First tattoo for King @chrisrock and his wonderful daughter,” the caption, which accompanied a set of three photos, read. “Thank you for the trust 🤝 #basquiat”

In the first photo, the comedian donned a white tee with one sleeve rolled up to expose the newly inked Basquiat crown on his right shoulder. Rock also wore a black face mask and a fedora. In the second photo, Bang Bang shared a close-up photo of Rock’s tattoo and the last shot revealed the matching tattoo Rock’s daughter got; a dinosaur wearing a Basquiat crown.

Based on the clothing from the IG photos, Rock and his daughters were also caught visiting Soho by the paparazzi the same day. If you look closely you can see Lola’s bandage from her tattoo on the back of her shoulder. They were apparently out for dinner in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood. Check out a few photos from that outing.