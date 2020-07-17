For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tinashe Drops The Music Video For Her New Track “Rascal (Superstar)” [Video]

Tinashe is back with not only a new song, but a brand new music video to go along with it.

At midnight on Friday, July 17th, fans finally got to hear the song and see the visual for “Rascal (Superstar),” a song which Tinashe has been teasing for a while. Prior to its release this week, she described the track in a tweet, saying it’s “a braggadocios bad bitch anthem that we all deserve.”

Back in November of 2019, the singer dropped her first full-length project since leaving her deal with RCA and signing with Roc Nation’s management division. Songs for You was met with praise from supporters and critics alike, with songs like “Stormy Weather,” “Touch & Go,” and “Save Room For Us” becoming fan favorites.

Now, the Lexington, Kentucky born artist is giving us a taste of what she’s coming with on her next project, dropping for the first time since she gifted us with a full-length project. For most of the “Rascal” music video, we see Tinashe rocking a short blonde wig, bright blue eyeshadow, and and matching leopard print ensemble that includes a robe and some panties. Of course, like always, we also get to see her show off her dancing skills throughout the visual.

Check out the visual for “Rascal” down below to see for yourself: