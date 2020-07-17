Philadelphia 76ers Baller Matisse Thybulle Gives Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The NBA Bubble [Video]

The NBA will never be the same after this season’s over…that is, if they even make it to the playoffs.

Back in March, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to the NBA postponing the 2019-20 season indefinitely. It’s been four long months since then, with Stay-At-Home orders and being quarantined without any entertainment really rubbing in the fact that sports fans also had no basketball to watch–not to mention the playoffs were right around the corner.

Luckily for us, the NBA has been thinking of ways to safely return to the sport since things got cancelled, which ultimately manifested itself into the season returning at the end of July with the whole league and all of its players quarantined inside a “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. There have already been some bumps along the way, with star players testing positive for COVID-19 and ballers leaving the bubble for different reasons, but as far as we know, the first game back should still take place on July 30.

With the end of this season being so unconventional–and the players having nothing to do beside eat, sleep, and practice–a few ballers have used their extra free time to make Youtube channels to vlog the bubble experience. Philadelphia 76ers Baller Matisse Thybulle’s channel has completely taken off, gaining 150,000 subscribers in just a few days as he gives fans an inside look at what this season is really like.

Take a look at Thybulle’s latest vlog down below to see how the players are holding up: