In White Folks News: Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Break Up After 2 Years Of Dating

After two years together, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have called it quits.

Following rumors of a split this past week, a rep for Patrick told Page Six the couple is “no longer together” on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Swipe Sports reported that the former NASCAR driver had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram, which is what ultimately started rumors that the couple was a couple no longer. Plus, Patrick was said to be a no-show at a recent charity golf event that Rodgers participated in. Still, as of Friday morning, Rodgers still follows Patrick on Instagram.

She was first linked with the Packers quarterback at the top of 2018, with Danica even talking about the idea of getting engaged during an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show at the tail end of 2019.

“You know what, that’s one of those things, you can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” Patrick said at the time. “So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup.’ Then life’s good.’”

Unfortunately for the couple, this split definitely seems like it came somewhat unexpectedly, as the pair purchased a $28 million estate in Malibu together just a few months ago. Whether or not super close quarters during the COVID-19 quarantine is the reason for this split is still to be determined.