Desus & Mero: Bubba Wallace Talks NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Ban, Mayo Sandwiches, Working With Richard Petty & More [Video]

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are continuing on with the high quality quarantine content, and on Thursday night’s show, they got to hang out with NASCAR star and the newest Beats by Dre ambassador, Bubba Wallace.

During their virtual conversation, Wallace touches on everything that’s been going on with him, his personal life, and his career over the past few weeks in the spotlight. That includes NASCAR finally banning the Confederate flag, the outrage that caused among drivers and fans, and how he got into racing. After that, he goes into what it was like working with the legendary Richard Petty, how Black Lives Matter protests and the movement as a whole contributed to changes within his sport, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s banana and mayo sandwiches, and he even gives some pretty impressive driving advice for us regular people.

Bubba Wallace has made headlines recently for being the only Black NASCAR driver, so it’s only right he talk to two of the only Black late night hosts about his experiences in the industry over the years. Check out the interview down below to hear all about Bubba Wallace and what other projects he’s got in the works.