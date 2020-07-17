Just Do Better: Anonymous ‘Black at Nike’ Instagram Account Gets Deactivated After Allegations Of Racism Throughout The Company

Just like many other companies right now, Nike has been under attack recently with allegations of racism across their brand.

A now-deactivated Instagram account by the name @blackatnike emerged in June with the mission of “amplifying Black voices from current and former Nike employees.” According to reports from Sole Collector, the page featured dozens of anonymous submissions from current and former employees of color at the company, making allegations of racism that range from code words for Black shoppers in retail stores to creating plans to sell sneakers for cash in low-income areas.

One submission spoke of the company’s tendency to hire outside employees rather than promoting their internal Black employees:

“I trained every Coach in my store and when a new role opened up, I wasn’t even considered for the promotion. When I asked why, I was told I ‘wasn’t ready,’ but not given any real feedback on my performance. They hired a white woman instead. Who had to train her? Me.”

Another shared a story about what happened after the murder of George Floyd and how it was handled by upper management:

“The Monday after George Floyd’s murder, we have a meeting of 50-plus employees to discuss the upcoming events for the week. The Director leading the session started with, ‘Let’s not waste time on anything irrelevant,’ and then proceeded—business as usual.”

The account was filled with allegations and comments from fellow Nike employees, but this week, the page ended up being deleted.

According to a Nike spokesperson, the brand has “no knowledge of who owns the accounts or why they were taken down.”

A spokesperson for the company issued a statement in response to the account itself, which you can read in full down below: