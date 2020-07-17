Benjamin Button Hairs: Here’s What Happened When J. Lo Tried To Show Off “Baby Hairs” For The Internet

Jennifer Lopez has enjoyed her career as one of the biggest stars in the world. However, in the last few years she’s come under fire as people have realized that some of her career is based on vulturing from Black culture. Just look at what she’s been accused of doing to Ashanti. Like for instance when she said she was originally the vocalist for the hit “I’m Real”:

“I demoed the record for her. … And they kept my hook and, you know, they kept some of the backgrounds and ad libs and stuff like that. And it was funny, it was bittersweet because I was really excited ’cause it was J.Lo. But I was so mad at Irv. I was like, ‘You know I wanted that record!’ … I was so mad, but I was happy at the same time because it was J.Lo.”

J. Lo’s legacy has been looking funny in the light. Now, she’s out here getting into Black hair culture by showing the world her “baby hairs.”

Baby hairs and moñitos ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/oDbfm7IFii — jlo (@JLo) July 17, 2020

One problem…those aren’t baby hairs. Those are grown up a$$ hairs. Here’s why the whole thing is a problem:

black girls the ones who started styling our baby hairs coz we live in an antiblack world that villifies the kinky fuzz at our hairline. we comb and lay em down to try to match nonblack ppls baby hairs that lay down. and turned that into art. ITS NOT FOR NONBLACKS — esta cuerpa tropical🌴 (@bad_dominicana) July 17, 2020

And the jokes were flying.

