Beard Lives Matter? James Harden Placed Under Twitizens Arrest After Allegedly Rockin’ “Thin Blue Line” Face Mask

The NBA bubble hasn’t been active for two whole weeks yet and it’s already a clusterf**k of epic proportions. Players are snitchin’ on each other, trying to fly thotties out, and leaving the property to get food. Just put the whole damn plan in rice.

One violation that we didn’t have on our NBA bubble bingo card was James Harden appearing to side with the police when it comes to the fashion sense that he loves to put on display.

Yesterday, NBA Twitter was in turmoil as photos of the Houston Rockets star appeared online showing him wearing a face mask of a skeleton face overlayed with an American flag that had the “thin blue line” the represents the police department.

NBA Twitter is going crazy after James Harden was spotted wearing a Thin Blue Line Mask pic.twitter.com/2h1aCCBK4c — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2020

Now, to be clear, we’re almost positive that James simply put on a mask that he thought looked badass and had no idea what the symbolism was. Hell, many of y’all reading this right now had no idea about the symbolism of the thin blue line. James took a moment to clean up on aisle 6…

James Harden on mask he wore yesterday: “I wasn’t trying to make a political statement..I wore it b/c it covered my whole face,my beard. .As I clearly talked about yesterday,me finding a way,whether it’s my jersey name or another way,to show my support for the Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/2BMyH51peM — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 17, 2020

…but, as things typically go on social media, no one cares about the truth when the lie is far more entertaining.

Thus, the jokes rained down from the heavens…

Word on the street is that James Harden gotta change his jersey number to 12… — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) July 17, 2020

Officer James Harden when HPD lets him go on a ride along. pic.twitter.com/PrDTaQ5pum — Yip Yip with the Blip Blip (@PBS_Impulse9) July 17, 2020

Utah Jazz fans after seeing James Harden’s mask pic.twitter.com/xDf67Ch5Fd — Rob (40-24) (@Hou5ton4L) July 17, 2020

Things got SO crazy that, wait for it…YOUNG THUG had to intervene and tie on his cape for his homie James.

Just so u know James harden is my brada… btw he don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US…but I hate when rappers get in niggas biz like it’s can’t happen to em💥 buster let niggas clear they shit up activist — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 17, 2020

THAT wasn’t on our bingo card either. As you might imagine, saying that James Harden doesn’t have access to the internet sparked a whole ‘nother round of jokes.