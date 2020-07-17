Get Well Soon: ‘Drag Race’ Star Chi Chi DeVayne Hospitalized With Suspected Kidney Failure

A famed drag queen from RuPaul’s popular VH1 show is revealing that she’s in the hospital.

Chi Chi DeVayne real name Zavion Davenport who appeared on RuPaul Drag Race’s eighth season and the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, recently shared a video from her hospital bed telling fans that doctors suspect she has kidney failure.

Chi Chi suffers from scleroderma, an autoimmune rheumatic disease that causes tightening and hardening of the skin and connective tissue. According to Chi-Chi, her hospitalization is directly connected to her disease and doctors are giving her dialysis treatments.

“They got my blood pressure down and all of that good stuff,” Chi Chi explained. “But today they have to do three hours of dialysis to see if they can get my kidneys back functioning. “If you don’t know, I’ve got scleroderma and it affects everything in your body like heart, lung, kidneys everything and I let it go too long without going to the doctor, and these are the consequences. Take care of your body.” “Tomorrow they’re going to give me a biopsy on my kidneys and let me know what it is that’s making my blood pressure so high, so I just want to say that I love you guys,” she added.

She later shared that doctors managed to get her blood pressure down.

Fellow Drag Race stars and World of Wonder, the production company behind Drag Race, are soliciting prayers and donations for medical expenses for the star.

Please Send all your love and support to Chichi Devayne 🥺😍🙏🏾 •⁠Venmo – @Zavion-Davenport

•⁠Cashapp – $ZavionDavenport

•⁠Paypal – chichikdevayne@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/RiKJfzNfMa — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) July 16, 2020

I don’t believe in much but ALL the love and healing energy to Chi Chi Devayne! Flawless, stunning, and we need her back on the stripper pole in top form! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/G7QX7p8dCD — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 16, 2020

DeVayne is known for her high-energy performances and dancing.