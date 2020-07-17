Stay Strong, RBG: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoing Chemotherapy To Treat Recurrence Of Cancer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has revealed that she’s receiving chemotherapy treatments for a “recurrence of cancer.” Ginsburg, 87, made the statement herself today, July 17, and noted that she will continue to remain on the bench while receiving bi-weekly cancer treatment.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” Ginsburg said. “I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other court work.” “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg added. “I remain fully able to do that.”

"On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer … My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," Justice Ginsburg said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/tXvpAGiDwo — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 17, 2020

This is Ginsburg’s fifth bout with cancer, following colon cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009, lung cancer in 2018, and more pancreatic cancer last year. Ginsburg recently had surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to have gall stones removed and to treat an infection that was unrelated to her cancer.

CNN reports that based on the statement, the Supreme Court Justice’s cancer is not actually liver cancer but is actually pancreatic cancer that has spread to her liver organ. “She tried one of the new immunotherapies for cancer, but it failed to shrink the tumors.”

They believe she will have Gemcitabine, a standard chemotherapy treatment that is a mainstay for pancreatic cancer that has spread.

Stay strong RBG, you got this!