Well, Well, Well: Game Show Host Who Said ‘Everyone Is Lying’ About Coronavirus Now Says Son Tested Positive

In a time of misinformation, there’s little more satisfying than seeing someone be confronted with reality in a way they simply can’t ignore.

Chuck Woolery, a game show who recently publicized his belief that “everyone is lying” about COVID-19, revealed that his son has now tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Woolery the former host of Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, Lingo, and more expressed his support of folks who continue to perpetuate conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, specifically linking what he believes are lies to everyone from both the CDC to Democratic leaders.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about [COVID-19],” he said on Sunday, according to reports from NBC News. “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust … I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Unsurprisingly, this tweet has later shared by Donald Trump.

But, in a turn of events that almost anyone could see coming, just one day later, Woolery announced that one of his sons had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, he admitted that COVID-19 “is real and it is here.” He went on to ad, “I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.” Shortly after making the second announcement, Woolery’s Twitter account was deactivated.

Chuck Woolery deleted his Twitter account, after revealing his son has covid. pic.twitter.com/WBOkxbQD01 — 🧛🏻‍♀️🐰Bunicula🐰🧛🏻‍♀️ (@BuniculaTv) July 16, 2020

Ahhh, life comes at you quick!