The AUDACITY: Latisha Crashes Melody’s Big Event In Exclusive “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Clip

Latisha crashes Melody’s big event in this exclusive clip for episode 2 where Martell tries to make amends with Melody’s brother while still holding a grudge about the infidelity.

We’ll also see what happens when Melody’s doctor decides to induce labor and the whole family rushes to the ER.

In season two, The Scotts and The Holts are at odds and can’t seem to let go of all the social media shade that’s been thrown.

Kimmi and Maurice, who tied the knot in season one, are stuck in the middle of their friends and family drama while adjusting to finally having Maurice’s son in Huntsville full-time. The Holts are welcoming a new addition to the family but Melody is learning to balance work, her booming brand, and four kids while working to repair her fragile marriage with Martell.

Marsau is focused on opening his cigar lounge but is still having trouble acclimating to LaTisha’s full-time career.

In case you’re not hip yet, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” follows three power couples and longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott and Kimmi and Maurice Scott in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama as they balance real-life challenges in marriage, friendship and business.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs every Saturday at 8 pm on OWN.