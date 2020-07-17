ESPN’s Elle Duncan Breaks Down Into Tears Over Washington Football Sex Scandal, “Nobody Stands Up For Women!”

Yesterday, The Washington Post dropped a bomb on the NFL’s Washington, D.C. franchise that is currently undergoing a name change after 88 years of holding onto an egregiously racist moniker. 15 women came forward to allege sexual harassment against team executives, scouts, and coaching staff, including owner Dan Snyder’s inner circle.

The former director of pro personnel Alex Santos, former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II, and radio play-by-play announcer and senior vice president Larry Michael all left or were fired from the franchise in the last week. All were accused in the WaPo piece. Sounds like they knew the heat was right around the corner. In one example of said harassment, Santos was accused by 6 of the 15 women of lude comments about their bodies and other unwanted advances. The women’s allegations date from 2006 to 2019. According to ESPN, former president of business operations Dennis Greene resigned in 2018 after he was accused of selling access to cheerleaders. He was named in the WaPo report as someone who told staffers to wear more revealing clothing and to flirt with the men who owned box suites at the stadium.

This type of behavior has been going on for a LONG time and it’s the impetus of the entire #MeToo movement. Women deal with this type of garbage regularly and it continues to happen because those in power to do something about it rarely answer the bell to step up and make real change. This ongoing frustration was painfully expressed by ESPN’s Elle Duncan recently during an appearance on The Undefeated’s podcast The Intersection.

Listen to Elle Duncan pic.twitter.com/rfxHq5lDmd — FGB (@FiftyGutBlog) July 17, 2020

You hear that? That’s pain and if it hurts you to hear it then imagine how excruciating it must be to go through it.