Tamar Called Herself A ‘SLAVE’ Before Alleged Self Harm, Allegedly Told Family; ‘The Only Way I See Out Is Death’

As we eagerly await more details on Tamar Braxton after an alleged suicide attempt, fans are pointing out something alarming on the songstress’ social media page. As previously reported Tamar’s boyfriend David called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills in a suspected overdose. Medics then rushed to the scene and took Tamar to a local hospital. The Blast says that Tamar is “in stable condition but still unconscious” and currently under 24-hour watch.

TMZ has since released a report noting that David told police Tamar “had been upset earlier in the day” and “had threatened suicide.” Law enforcement sources said Tamar did not leave a suicide note.

So far Tamar’s sister Traci is the only Braxton to speak out publicly on Tamar, but we’re certain that the entire family is REELING.

Fans are now scrambling for answers about the star and many have turned to social media to try to find clues about her condition. Several have pointed out that yesterday Tamar changed her name on Twitter to “Tamar SLAVE Braxton” prompting concern.

When did Tamar put “slave” in her name? I hope she’s okay — 🍋 (@Ritawhoras) July 17, 2020

Why is Tamar calling herself a slave? — the Last Mr.Biggs aka Diamondeye (@CamMS15) July 17, 2020

You can see it for yourself here.

No cause we back in quarantine 😩😩😂😂😂 https://t.co/S1YypJfh91 — TAMAR "SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 16, 2020

The Blast is now reporting that the slave reference was also used by Tamar in an alleged suicide note to her family. They have screenshots that show an alleged draft of a Tweet that reads;

“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it,” the message begins. “She continued, “The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me (praying hands emoji).”

Tamar Braxton had alerted family members of a possible suicide attempt https://t.co/5PGnLmdfi6 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 17, 2020

Wow, wow, wow. So scary.

WE tv, the network where Tamar’s new show “Get Your Life” is set to air and the former home of “Braxton: Family Values” has released a statement on Tamar saying;

“Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time. — WE tv (@WEtv) July 17, 2020

“The Real” has also released a statement on the former co-host of the daytime talk show.

We’re sending best wishes to Tamar Braxton.