Actually Me: Saweetie Goes Undercover on Twitter, Instagram and Wikipedia With GQ [Video]

Saweetie has been giving us content on content to hold us down during the pandemic of 2020. She got in the kitchen with her family and showed us how to cook up their favorite recipes, and her family had the entire internet in awe of the beauty the flows throughout her family. Then, she gave us a look into her 24-hour routine from waking up to laying down in bed at night. In another video, she even blessed us with face routines and more of her favorite recipes like the queen she is.

This week, she and her glacier boy Quavo took the crown for relationship goals with their couples quiz. The question-filled video had Quavo and Saweetie smitten and the adorable footage has made these two easily the cutest celebrity couple of the moment. The pictures from the photoshoot were breathtaking and beautifully shot, really capturing their essence as a couple.

Now, GQ and Saweetie have linked up again, this time for their series called, Actually Me. In the series, celebrities make fresh social media accounts and respond to comments about themselves on the Internet. In their latest episode, Saweetie goes on Twitter, Instagram, Wikipedia, and more answering everyday questions about her and her life. The video is perfect for getting to know the Icy girl more personally, beyond the music and her relationship.

Check out Saweetie going undercover online down below.