R.I.P: Iconic Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis Dies At 80

Georgia Representative and iconic Civil Rights leader Rep. John Lewis died on Friday. He was 80 years old.

Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December of 2019.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

Earlier this month, Magnolia Pictures released a documentary chronicling the Representative’s decades of activism titled John Lewis: Good Trouble. He was known for being a champion for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform, immigration, and more. To honor Lewis and his legacy, supporters are remembering him by using the hashtag #goodtrouble.

“You must find a way to get in the way and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” — John Lewis, RIP pic.twitter.com/1qkvfDv5FR — Mike Monteiro🌹 (@monteiro) July 18, 2020

Lewis spent his entire life devoted to fighting for the causes he was passionate about, and he did so until his last breath. On July 17, the same day he passed away, he led a bipartisan group of Members in sending a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in support of two Center for Civic Education grant applications which seek Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) Program funding.

Rest In Power, Rep. John Lewis.