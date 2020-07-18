Rihanna Debuts Gender-Neutral Fenty Skin In Commercial Featuring A$AP Rocky & Lil Nas X [Video]

Rihanna is blessing the world with a Fenty skincare line — and it’s gender-neutral as reflected in the commercial she released on social media. The ad features a familiar friend of Ms. Fenty, A$AP Rocky, and ‘Old Town Road’ star Lil Nas X. Rih Rih confirmed on Twitter that her skin products are for all genders.

Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn! #FENTYSKIN

So far, we know that Fenty Skin is launching July 31st exclusively at fentyskin.com and the commercial features three separate products. Hit play to peep it.