TF Is So Funny?! Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Real Life Traumatized By Shooting While Y’all Goofies Ki-Ki Online

Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting has legitimately rocked the hip-hop world in year when there has been heartbreak after tragedy after heartbreak after tragedy. Based on the story that has been made public so far, Megan was shot twice in the foot after her and her friend exited a vehicle during an argument with diminutive rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez was subsequently arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, a weapon that Megan says was used against her in criminal malice.

Obviously, none of these allegations have been confirmed but 2 + 2 always equals 4.

While the uncouth, unruly, unrepentant internet has been having a chuckle at Megan’s expense, in real life, actual life, the 25-year-old is suffering not only serious physical injury but mental injury as well. There are exactly zero things funny about what Tory allegedly did to Megan. She was shot. Shot. Take that in for a moment. Megan Thee Stallion was shot, purportedly by a man she trusted. She was shot by someone she felt safe enough to go to a party with, to ride in a car with, a man she had previously been seen laughing with and kickin’ it with. That trust was betrayed.

Yesterday, Meg took to Twitter to address the clowns and goofies who think that this is the most hilarious thing they ever heard.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

Protect Black women.