August Alsina Breaks Silence On Jada’s Red Table Talk, Drops “Entanglements” Track With Rick Ross [Audio]

After Jada Pinkett Smith called her relationship with a 20-something NOLA singer an “entanglement” the singer himself is finally responding.

August August has broken his silence on Jada’s Red Table Talk rebuttal and he’s laying it all out on the line. August admitted to Vulture that he never watched the “Red Table Talk” episode but caught clips of it. The singer told the publication that he absolutely agrees with Jada’s use of the word “entanglement” and doesn’t feel like he was “preyed upon” or “taken advantage of.” Instead, he called it a “gift.”

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people,” said the singer. “But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.” […] “I don’t regret it at all because I know that on this planet, there is not much harmony, and there is not much love, so when you’re actually given love, real love that you’ve never experienced, it is a gift,” Alsina said. “You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.”

He also told Vulture that he finally spoke out on his relationship with Jada because it was affecting his business relationships…

“People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth,” Alsina said. “That’s really the only reason I felt the need to speak my truth. A lot of those people in partnerships came back around and apologized like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, my bad. I really didn’t know.'”

and said he still considers the Smith “family.”

“They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are. After my sister died (of cancer in 2018), I decided to do something different and kind of untangle myself from what I had been tangled up in for so long, because it kept me out of alignment with my true self, so to speak.”

Makes you wonder if the Smiths feel the same.

Even though this whole ordeal is August’s truth, lets’ not forget all of this is to generate revenue and draw attention. The next chapter in this seemingly never-ending story is August’s latest music release, a song titled, “Entanglement.” His latest R&B release capitalizes on the biggest meme this month and features the biggest boss, Ricky Rozay, which can be heard down below.