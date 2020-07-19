Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Reportedly Welcome A Baby Boy After Super Secret Pregnancy

In white folks news…

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed a second child after a super-secret pregnancy, reports TheDailyMail. The couple’s child, a baby boy, was reportedly born earlier this week and they’re said to be surrounded by family including Biel’s mother Kimberly Conroe Biel, 65, whose “also spent much of the past week” with her daughter and newest grandchild.

The couple hasn’t been pictured together since March and allegedly stayed at their home in Big Sky, Montana, since March 25. Justin’s last recent pic of Jessica showed her in the distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains. Her stomach was not visible in the shot.

This is the second child for Justin and Jessica, their first son, Silas, was born on April 8, 2015.

The two have been open about wanting to expand their family, back in 2018 Justin told Zane Lowe on Beats Radio 1 that they want “as many kids as they can.”

“I mean, I want to have as many as we can, if I’m being honest,” JT said.

Justin previously made headlines this year amid reports of an alleged romance with his costar Alisha Wainwright. The two were spotted holding hands and Alisha was seen resting her hand on JT’s knee. Justin issued an apology to his wife Jessica over the short-lived scandal and said he was being a “bad example” for his son.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.””

Congrats to Justin and Jessica!