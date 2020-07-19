All Hail King Bey: Disney+ Reveals New Trailer For “Black Is King” Featuring Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Jay-Z And More! [VIDEO]

King Bey is back at it again. Disney + just dropped the official trailer for her new film ‘Black Is King’ – the visual album based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” and it is PURE FIRE! With just a mere one minute, 22 second runtime, the visuals are stunning leaving us wanting more. We caught glimpses of appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o and Naomi Campbell — but we also saw so many elements that have made previous endeavors by Bey such successes, the dance numbers her tours have become famous for — as well as the impactful visuals that left their mark when we witnessed ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Homecoming.’ Bring it on sis — we can’t wait. Check out the trailer below:

Disney + also tweeted out the trailer, along with the AMAZING news that ‘Black Is King’ will be streaming on the the platform July 31st.

Experience a new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift. #BlackIsKing, a film by Beyoncé, is streaming exclusively July 31 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ggw7zVcWg6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 19, 2020

We love the message that this visual project is meant to inspire the youth, seeking to reach their own forms of greatness. Are you excited for ‘Black Is King’ now? Dare we say this might be the best thing to happen to 2020? We almost can’t stand the anticipation.