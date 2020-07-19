Get A F***ing Grip: Woman Allegedly Urinated In The Middle Of A Verizon Store After Refusing To Wear A Mask

Just like some people think they’re too good to wear masks, I didn’t spend four years in college to write about grown women urinating in public when they don’t get their way. And yet, here we are.

One anti-masker in California was asked to leave a Verizon store this week for refusing to wear a face covering. In response to that request–instead of just putting on a damn mask or quietly leaving the business–she allegedly decided to urinate in the middle of the store.

According to reports from CBS Sacramento, the incident happened at Galleria Boulevard in Roseville, California. Verizon employees alerted police about three costumers who were asked to leave the store for not wearing masks; In 911 audio obtained by the outlet, you can hear a dispatcher telling officers about the incident, explaining that there was a female customer who was “refusing to leave, not wearing a mask … they’ve asked several times and she refuses.”

Just a few moments later, the dispatcher contacted the officers with an unusual update: “They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business.”

Later, police confirmed the incident to CBS Sacramento and said they arrested the woman after discovering her vehicle contained stolen merchandise from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods. As of now, it’s unclear what charges were filed against her.