Vlog Life: JaVale McGee Gives Inside Look At Life In The NBA Orlando Bubble In Vlog Series (Video)

The NBA is gearing up to complete its 2019-2020 season after being forced to pause the season thanks to COVID-19 and Rudy Gobert. Next week on July 30th the season will officially return live from Walt Disneyworld In Orlando Flordia. The NBA partnered with Disney to provide a safe space to complete the remainder of the season without fans. Many have wondered just how safe the situation would be and what protocols would be followed and now we get an inside look. Thanks to NBA players and their newfound love for Youtube and vlogging we are getting daily vlogs from the bubble. One of the more notable vloggers is Laker’s star JaVale Mcgee who has been vlogging since he departed for Orlando.

His first vlogs showed the team getting situated in Orlando and adjusting to their new life for the next 90 days or less. His vlogs also feature his teammates such as Kyle Kuzma, JR Smith, Anthony Davis, and even assistant coach Jason Kidd. If you’re wondering where the king Lebron James is, it is clear from the intentional effort to not film him he wants no part of the vlogs. Lebron is focused on winning another ring and unless it’s about that, we would assume he doesn’t want to be bothered.

Check out life in the Laker’s bubble on day 4 below.