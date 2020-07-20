10 Burning Questions From Netflix Stalker Thriller “Fatal Affair”

By now, you’ve either watched “Fatal Affair” or seen the hilariously petty memes from the spicy stalker thriller that reigned as the #1 movie on Netflix the entire weekend.

Sending so much love to all of you who supported FATAL AFFAIR. Your loyalty and support means so much to me. It is because of all of you that we took the #1 spot over the weekend. Fatal Affair now streaming on @NetflixFilm 🖤 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) July 20, 2020

The film follows Ellie (Nia Long) who tries to mend her lifeless marriage with husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend David (Omar Epps) only to find out that David is more dangerous, stalkerish and murder-y than she’d realized.

This comes 20 years after Omar Epps and Nia Long starred together in 1999’s “In Too Deep” that paved the way for their long-awaited reunion in this twisty-turny thriller that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.

Hit the flip for all our burning questions about spicy stalker thriller “Fatal Affair.” (*WARNING* SPOILERS AHEAD).