Soup Cookie Slurs: Trump Bootlicker Roger Stone Goes Full Racist During Radio Interview, “I Don’t Feel Like Arguing With This Negro”

Roger Stone was recently relieved of his 40-month prison sentence by 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump a couple weeks ago. Roger’s obsequious rectal romance with Trump appears to have paid off in huge dividends as he will not become the newest cast member on Orange Is The New White Hood.

During a recent radio interview with award-winning Los Angeles radio Mo’Kelly, Stone got caught saying the quiet part out loud after Kelly challenged him on the validity of his suspicious sentence commutation.

Mo’Kelly: “There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. How your number just happened to come up in the lottery — I am guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?”

Roger Stone: “I don’t really feel like arguing with this Negro.”

Don’t take our word for it. Listen to the audio for yourself below…

Wait… Did Roger Stone just say “I don’t feel like arguing with this negro…”? Man…2020 is the wildest! pic.twitter.com/ssWy8RYYWT — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) July 19, 2020

Typical of a spineless racist who can’t ever say with their chest what they utter under their breath, Stone attempted to deny what everyone clearly heard him say.

Gaslighting 101 – Roger Stone denies saying a racial slur that he was heard saying on tape. We played the audio on @NewDay so everyone could hear for themselves pic.twitter.com/Qxb8mMAIw0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2020

If you know anything about Roger Stone, then you aren’t surprised that he said it, but perhaps a bit stunned that he said it some wantonly live on the air.