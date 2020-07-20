This Will Make You Smile: Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Leave Surprised Fans Speechless In Netflix’s ‘Happier Hour’ [Video]

It goes without saying that pandemics suck. People getting sick, loved ones being hospitalized, family members and friends dying, it’s all trash. Beyond the health dangers are the canceled plans and memories that won’t be made because the world came to a halt for months. People all over the globe were planning vacations, family reunions, graduation parties, and weddings that were at the very least postponed for later, safer, dates.

That said, when those later, safer dates finally arrive, people will be very anxious to partake in some revelry, especially those who were planning on jumping the broom.

Lucky for them, Netflix wants to be a part of fulfilling those wishes. Through their new viral series Happier Hour, the streaming giant is helping deserving fans get that part of their lives back by surprising them with celebrity pop-ups.

On the most recent episode, Issa Rae and her Lovebirds co-star Kumail Nanjiani virtually pulled up on a couple who was very disappointed that they would not be able to go on the honeymoon of their dreams due to COVID-19. Issa and Kumail have some very good news for the newly-minted Mr. and Mrs.

Press play down below to have a look-see at what happened…