Bag Secured: Swizz Beats & Timberland’s ‘Verzuz’ Partners With Apple Music To Simulcast the Battle Series

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic of 2020 hit North America, artists and creatives have gone above and beyond to find new ways to adapt to the current times. Perhaps no one nailed their efforts perfectly more than Timberland and Swizz Beats.

The duo paired up to present Verzuz, a series of head to head battles from our favorite artist and their classic catalog of records. Usually, this would be a difficult event to make happen, but with everyone at home bored and still wanting to please their fans, egos were put aside, and the ‘What’s the budget?’ questions were tucked away. The event became so big, so quick that Instagram–the platform hosting the battles–had to personally get involved to help it run as smoothly as possible because no one wants to be the reason such a huge moment wasn’t running smoothly, plus, artists can agree to battle but half have no clue how to really work Instagram.

So far, we’ve seen everything from Babyface VS Teddy Riley, to Lil Jon Vs T Pain, to surprising upsets like Jadakiss VS Fabolous. Now, according to Billboard, Verzuz is gearing up to take it up just a notch with a new partnership just in time for Snoop and DMX’s battle this Wednesday.

Verzuz, the breakout live-streaming battle series co-helmed by legendary hip-hop producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, will now be available on Apple Music and Beats 1. Each battle will be simulcast live on the music streaming service for free, at the same time it streams on the Verzuz Instagram account. After the live battle, music fans will be able to relive the musical greatness by watching it on-demand via the series’ exclusive partnership with Apple Music. This Wednesday (July 22) will bring a face-off between Snoop Dogg and DMX, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT

You can prep for the upcoming battle of the dogs by visiting Apple Music for a dedicated playlist for each artist.