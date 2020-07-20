Gone Too Soon: The World Celebrates Pop Smoke On His 21st Birthday With Deluxe Album Release

One of the saddest losses the music world endured this year was the murder of NYC rapper Pop Smoke.

In recent weeks, Los Angeles Police made huge strides to solve his murder. They arrested two men and two teens in connection to the murder and have released very minimal details, but have stated they believe this to be a totally random attack. Pop Smoke posted his address on social media while showing off some gifted clothing and unfortunately, that’s all the attackers needed to set a plan in motion.

Since Pop Smoke’s murder, 50 Cent has been leading the charge to release new music so his family will be taken care of and his legacy will live on. 50 executive produced Pop’s new album, SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON in conjunction with his manager, Steven Victor.

Today would have been Pop Smoke’s 21st birthday… Happy Woo Day 💫💫 pic.twitter.com/7SsHiaiA2h — Pop Smoke Fan Page (@MeetTheWoo2) July 20, 2020

Today, July 20, would have been Pop Smoke’s 21st birthday and to celebrate, his estate and label have released the deluxe version of his album, just as he would have wanted. Pop had the charisma that people missed from New York rap and instantly reminded them of 50 Cent when he hit the scene. He was taken from us way too early, but hopefully, justice will be served soon. You can celebrate his birthday by streaming his deluxe album here.