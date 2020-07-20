Messy Fingers: Here’s How Meek Mill Reacted To Nicki Minaj’s Pink Monday Pregnancy Post

If your ever looking for Meek Mill, find some women’s business, he’ll be there. pic.twitter.com/oJ4oWNrx2A — Tucson Vanloo (@tj_vanloo) July 20, 2020

It didn’t take long for Meek to get caught up in some Nicki-related drama stemming from his comment underneath a tweet from social media personality Justin Laboy that said: “Y’all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & she didn’t post you when you were pregnant.”

Whyyy the messy fingered rapper even bothered to comment just hours after Nicki’s larger-than-life pregnancy announcement, we may never know, but he played into the hands of the Barbz who immediately re-dragged him to Hell.

Now, you could say Meek was simply responding to a tweet without any shady intentions but it’s hard giving him the benefit of the doubt after A) his spicy confrontation with Nicki’s husband Kenneth at an L.A. clothing store earlier this year and B) him liking an Instagram meme shading Kenneth’s Jimmy Jazzy fashions.

So, now we’re here with Meek (who recently had a baby with his new boo Milan) being dragged yet again on Nicki’s big day.

I see that meek is trending along with nicki😭 pic.twitter.com/CAqSV5Uty6 — A. (@alinaax_) July 20, 2020

