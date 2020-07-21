Desus & Mero: Don Cheadle Explains What A Post-COVID Future Will Mean For Movies And TV [Video]

On the latest episode of Desus & Mero, actor and fellow Showtime associate Don Cheadle joins the Bodega Boys for an equally in-depth and hilarious conversation.

During the interview, it probably goes without saying that Desus, Mero, and Don touch on COVID-19 and everything going on in the world right now–because let’s be honest, what else is there to talk about? As for Cheadle, he’s a veteran in the entertainment world, so he gives his insight into what the world of movie and TV production will be like once the coronavirus is under control. Also in the realm of hot topics, the Avengers star gets into talking about the 2020 Presidential election, emphasizing how important it is that everyone who has a negative taste in their mouth from these past four years goes out and votes. The trio also talks about Black Lives Matter, which Don Cheadle is a vocal supporter of, commending all of the great work that’s been done over these past few months.

Check out Don Cheadle’s latest appearance on Desus & Mero down below to hear all about his upcoming projects, his thoughts on the world, and to get some straight up laughs.