Finer Than Frog Hair: Ryan Henry Posted THIS Shirtless Photo & Sent Twitter Into A Moist Draws Frenzy

You could argue all day about whether or not Ryan Henry’s personal life is messy, but what fans of “Black Ink: Chicago” seem to agree on is that the man is FINE. Ryan, 33, has been on his fitness glow up for a while now and his body is the best it’s ever looked. In fact, the latest shirtless photo he posted is going viral because fans unanimously agree, he looks that good.

Ryan posted this photo with a friend while lounging on a Yacht in Chicago and fans didn’t even notice anyone else was in the photo…

Well…do YOU agree? Was God “wylin” when Ryan was being constructed from scratch?

Nah God was wylin when she made Ryan pic.twitter.com/2wMQa6hSKY — UncutGems was ASS (@Trappakhan) July 21, 2020

Recently, Ryan clarified he was single after receiving some flack from fans. Viewers of #BlackInkCHI thought he was being a player in regards to his “relationship” with Kitty from the show. Ryan then denied that his portrayal from the reality tv relationship was honest.

We guess women got the message. The man is SINGLE and he caused hysteria with his shirtless yacht pics on twitter.

