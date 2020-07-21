Gorgeous Genes: Saweetie’s Fine Azz Family Melts Twitter Into Swoonlivion

It’s safe to say icy princess Saweetie is the baddest (and greediest) chick in the game with legendary genes from her beautiful mama, panty-melting daddy and gorgeous grandma who went viral after fans shared their pics on social media.

But wait, there’s more: Saweetie’s “AUNTIE” Whitney (if she’s really her auntie) is one of the baddest aunties on Planet Earth. No, seriously. Oh, and Gabrielle Union is her cousin.

Oh yes, the fam is FINE fine, super supportive and another reason to A) mind your business and B) drink your water (in that order).

At this point, we’re living in Saweetie’s world filled with amazing energy, a whole entire FINE family and crab legs that make her more lovable by the day.

SO YOU MEAN TO TELL ME THIS IS SAWEETIE’S AUNTIE?!? pic.twitter.com/JHgoQytb5L — ✩ imari ✩ (@imaripoza) July 19, 2020

Peep the heart-eye hysteria over Saweetie’s fine azz family on the flip.