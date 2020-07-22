Knifed Up Chaperone? Larsa Pippen Got DRAGGED For Clout-y Pic With Caresha And Taina Who Are Half Her Age

If you’ve been paying attention to Larsa Pippen – and really who hasn’t – then you’ll notice that she’s been seemingly cut off from the Kardashian Klan. It’s unclear all the way why, though some outlets are pushing the rumor that she had some involvement with Tristan Thompson though we haven’t gotten any verification on our end. She also blabbed on Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored that there was “tension” between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson that Kourtney Kardashian herself noticed before THAT scandal.

“There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling,” Pippen recalled, “and Kourtney was in that room.”

With that in mind, the Klan could be mad that she’s out here spilling family secrets. Still, rumors of her falling out with the Kardashians are unconfirmed even though ALL OF THEM UNFOLLOWED HER ON INSTAGRAM and the only picture she has left on her page of a Kardashian is from 2019. Coincidence, right?

What we DO KNOW is that Larsa is out here looking for new friend groups.

That friend group has landed her taking pics with Caresha from City Girls and Taina, who is Fabolous and Emily B’s daughter. Here’s the kicker: the two new friends are 22 (Taina) and 26 (Caresha). Larsa’s age is listed as 46. That’s a hell of a yikes.

Larsa has been living like someone in her 20s ever since she allegedly ditched Scottie for Future.Now she’s still being extremely clout-chase-y and looking for new buddies.

