Most Hated Baby Daddy Ever? The Internet Absolutely DESTROYS Kenneth Petty After Nicki Minaj Pregnancy News

Nicki Minaj blew up the internet on Monday when she revealed that she is happily pregnant with husband Kenneth Petty’s child. This is the continuation of a union that has been controversial to say the least. Petty has a criminal history that has put him at odds with many of Minaj’s fans and critics alike.

Newsweek has the breakdown of the criminal history:

New York native Petty is registered as a Level 2 sex offender, according to the Department of Justice’s website. He was convicted for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, during which he allegedly used a “knife/cutting instrument” to coerce her into sex. Petty was delivered an 18- to 54-month prison sentence. However, he only spent nearly four years behind bars before he was released in January 1999. Petty was back behind bars in 2006 on first-degree manslaughter charges stemming from a gunfire incident that killed a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002. He spent seven years in prison for that crime, but was placed on a supervised release program from 2013 to 2018.

This has the internet dropping all sorts of shade about his future fathering and the potential of what this all will look like. There’s also the understanding that he allegedly has six kids of his own!

Congratulations Nicki Minaj on your baby news however may I remind the world that Kenneth Petty is a convicted rapist on a sex offenders register for life. This means ANY contact with a child MUST be supervised. 🤦🏽‍♀️ how tf is he gonna see his own child? 🤔 a mess. — Salma (@SalmaCduk) July 20, 2020

Hit the flip to see how he is so hated…