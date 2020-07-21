‘We Don’t Care’ Joe Budden Insists Logic ‘Should Have Retired A Long Time Ago’ [Video]

Joe Budden has never been a fan of Logic, so he’s not holding back now that the rapper announced his retirement.

Just like with all trending topics, Budden and his co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast discussed Logic’s retirement announcement after the news broke last week. On Monday’s episode of the pod, the fellow retired rapper criticized Logic’s decision to announce his retirement in an effort to focus on fatherhood, instead.

“Logic, you don’t get to announce this,” Budden proclaimed. “What the f*** is he talking about? ‘Cause we don’t care.”

While his cohosts, Rory and Mal, tried to convince Joe that a lot of fans definitely care about a rapper of Logic’s caliber calling it quits, that wasn’t enough to sway Budden perception of the situation.

“No, they don’t,” Joe continued. “They happy that he’s leaving. Why you think I got the f***ing celebration song queued up, man? Let’s celebrate Logic getting the f*** outta here, n****. You should’ve retired a long time ago, Logic.”

After that, the cohosts continued with the slander, going on to joke about Logic’s forthcoming and final album, No Pressure, already assuming the project would be trash without even listening to it.

Like we mentioned before, Joe Budden’s hatred of Logic isn’t exactly new information. Last year, the New Jersey native referred to him as one of the worst rappers ever.

“Logic, you are easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone, I’ma be honest with you,” Budden said back in October. “I don’t know what they telling you at Def Jam. I know you sold a lot of records. I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know how successful you are. I have to be honest, you are horrible, man.”

Logic went on to sign a seven figure deal with streaming platform Twitch just days after announcing his rap retirement, so something tells us he’s doing just fine despite Budden’s opinion of him.

You can check out Joe’s comments about Logic around the 1:50:00 mark down below: