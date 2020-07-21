Still Standing: Andrew Gillum’s Wife Supporting Him Amid Recovery, Couple Closes On New Mortgage (Exclusive)

He recently revealed he’d taken time off in rehab for personal reflection after being found inebriated with a male escort in a Miami hotel room.

And it looks like Andrew Gillum and his loyal wife are still going strong – judging by them recently securing a mortgage on their family home.

The former mayor of the capital of the Sunshine State acquired the new mortgage on their residential property in a tony Tallahassee area neighborhood, BOSSIP has learned. Earlier this month, Gillum, 40, and his wife, R. Jai, 42, both signed off on a 30 year, $375,000 mortgage on the property in the city’s Northampton neighborhood, according to the mortgage papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

The family bought the 3,200 square foot home back in 2014, and it has four bedrooms and four bathrooms on almost an acre of land. This month’s new mortgage appears to be a refinance or a second mortgage.

The Gillums’ signed off on the new mortgage on July 9, and the transaction may settle rumors that they split after sordid details emerged from the night four months ago when he was found naked, intoxicated and incoherent in a hotel room with a male escort and another man amid drug paraphernalia and male enhancement pills.

Gillum initially said he’d been there to officiate a friend’s wedding, then he said he was battling a serious substance abuse problem and would be stepping back from public life in order to get treatment.

Under the terms of their mortgage, the property must remain their primary residence for a year.

The Gillums married in 2009 in Tallahassee and share two children. We’ve reached out to Gillum for a comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.