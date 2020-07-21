Get It, Mama: Cassie Shows Off Her Seriously Snatched Post-Baby Body & Shares How Hard It Was To Get There

Cassie is letting all of her fellow new mothers out there know that getting your pre-baby body back isn’t always as easy as some make it seem.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband, Alex Fine, 7 months ago. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Cassie explains that she wasn’t in a rush to lose weight after having baby Frankie–but once she did decide to start working on it, it was more of a struggle than she anticipated.

“I haven’t posted anything like this in a while, but I’m very proud of myself. The female body is truly an amazing thing,” Cassie wrote in a post on her Instagram stories. “I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months. I stopped putting so much pressure and stress on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I’m healthy and working on my strength. Love you body!!!”

After the text-filled post, Cassie posted a video showing off just how much work she’s put into her post-baby bod, looking absolutely incredible in a bright yellow bra and some unbuttoned jeans.

Frankie’s mom didn’t say whether or not her husband utilized his personal training expertise to help her get the weight off, but she did post a photo working out with him back in March, so it seems like this venture was a family affair.