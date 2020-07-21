ABC News Exec Who Allegedly Said Robin Roberts Should Be Glad She’s “Not Picking Cotton” Finally FIRED

Remember when we told you about Barbara Fedida, that ABC News exec on leave for those alleged “picking cotton” comments made toward “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts?

“Fedida then asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn’t as if the network was asking Roberts to ‘pick cotton,’ according to one source who was in the room and witnessed the exchange. Two other sources who were not present but were told about the incident soon afterward confirmed the account to HuffPost.”

WELP, she’s gone, vanished and FIRED after ABC conducted an internal investigation. ABC News released a report confirming that Barbara Fedida will “not return” and cited a company-wide email sent out by Walt Disney Television Chairman Peter Rice.

NEW: Barbara Fedida, an ABC News executive placed on leave last month following accusations of racially insensitive comments, has been let go after an independent investigation by outside counsel, Walt Disney Television Chairman Peter Rice says. https://t.co/3sKroYYmjz — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2020

Rice confirmed that the investigation “substantiated that Ms. Fedida did make some of the unacceptable racially insensitive comments attributed to her,” and that she “managed in a rough manner and, on occasion, used crass and inappropriate language.”

Rice however said the investigation “found no basis” for allegations in media reports that Fedida was the subject of dozens of human resources complaints, nor that ABC News “spent millions of dollars in confidential settlements.”

He also noted that she “can no longer serve in a leadership role” hence why she won’t be returning to ABC.

Fedida is the same woman who employees said was an “abusive figure” and who reportedly called “The View” host Sunny Hostin “low rent.” So far Sunny and Robin have classily stayed silent on Fedida’s firing but Sunny previously commented on-air and held back tears.

23. The View addressed the allegations in my reporting this morning My reporting shows that Barbara Fedida referred to @Sunny Hostin as "low rent." Sunny is Black and Latina. Here, Sunny addresses what was allegedly said about her, @RobinRoberts, @kendisgibson, and @marascampo pic.twitter.com/jimfAWFPvK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 15, 2020

Looks like the clown came back to bite on this one.