Yay Sports?! NBA Unveils #BlackLivesMatter Emblazoned On Court And “Whole New Game” Social Distance Staging

The NBA is just 9 days away from the restart of the 2019-2020 season and never has the league been under the influence of so many societal guidelines. Unless you’re a MAGA, you’re probably aware that America is still in a pandemic crisis. The NBA has already come to a halt by the recklessness of Utah Jazz jokester Rudy Gobert and special care is being taken to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t shut them down again.

Moreover, the United States is still burning with angst on the heels of George Floyd’s, Breonna Taylor’s, Ahmaud Arbery’s, and dozens of other unjust Black murders that we’ve witnessed over the years.

The players have been divided on whether or not they should even be playing under these social circumstances. For their part, the NBA has decided to allow certain social justice messages to be printed on the backs of players’ jerseys. The league has also taken a cue from the streets of Washington, D.C. and emblazoned the hardwood with the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter.

Today, via ESPN NBA insider Malkika Andrews’ Twitter page, we got our first look at the “whole new game” version of the NBA that we will watch going forward.

Here is the NBA restart court in Orlando: the spaced out chairs are the socially distanced bench, Black Lives Matter is written on the court. pic.twitter.com/XGJu1w4QLC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2020

Looks like the NBA has done a lot to enhance the viewing experience considering that there won’t be any fans in the audience.

What say you about this new look league?