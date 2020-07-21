For Your Viewing Pleasure: Wiz Khalifa Links Up With Ty Dolla $ign To Drop A New Visual For “Still Wiz” [Video]

Wiz Khalifa is back with another music video, and this time, he’s enlisted the help of his friend Ty Dolla $ign.

In the video, Wiz is dressed in his signature style: some funky sunglasses, a couple iced out chains, and of course, a colorful button up shirt with his chest out. He’s joined by a group of beautiful women sporting some water guns by the pool, which can only be described as the perfect summer day in California. Plus, there’s a guest appearance by Wiz’s buddy and frequent collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign–even though he’s not actually on the song.

As one could probably guess by the title alone, “Still Wiz” features an interpolation of Dr. Dre’s famous track, “Still D.R.E.” The song first appeared on the rapper’s most recent project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which came out back in April. Along with the aforementioned track, the seven-song project featured some guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, Quavo, K Camp, Tyga, and the newly-retired Logic.

While the rest of us try to stay safe and (hopefully) social distance, live vicariously through Wiz Khalifa by checking out the video for “Still Wiz” down below.