BlackInkCHI: Charmaine Goes Into Labor Amid Pandemic & She’s Trying Not To Panic [Video]

In case you missed it “Black Ink Chicago” star Charmaine Bey went into labor while cameras were filming during the latest episode of the reality show. Tensions were not only high because of contractions, but Charmaine had to take extra precautions as Chicago was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, her hubby Neek was there to ease her as well as her dad, via phone call.

Fortunately, we know that Charmaine gave birth to a healthy baby girl a few months back in March and they named her Nola Glenda. The reality actress has been sharing updates on her life as a new mom with baby Nola with fans following her Instagram account.

Nola Glenda’s name is a nod to Charmaine’s hometown of New Orleans and to her mother Glenda, who sadly passed away just last year. During the scene of her labor. Charmaine voiced out loud that she wished her mother was there while she was prepping to give birth.

