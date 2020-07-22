“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Have Willie And Shanda Reached Their Breaking Point? [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We are just one day away from all-new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airing this Thursday on WeTV. We’ve actually got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure to get a taste of what we’re in for. In the clip Willie and Shanda find themselves at odds while discussing the disintegration of their marriage due to cheating and other issues. Shanda seems to largely blame Willie who she accuses of introducing infidelity to their relationship

Check out the clip below:

They definitely seem to be pretty bad off. Willie and Shanda have several kids, so they’re a lot more invested than some of the other couples. Do you think they’ll stop pointing fingers long enough to realize their family is depending on them to come together as a stronger unit?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The couples are divided during a podcast when hip-hop heavyweight Clinton Sparks gets the Boot Campers to spill tea about their partners. Tahiry learns a dark secret about Vado. Tempers flare when Hazel-E thinks De’von is only in it for the clout. ​

Eeeeek. What do you think Vado’s dark secret is?

​

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Episode POD CLASH – Premieres July 23, 2020 at 9PM EST

Will you be watching?