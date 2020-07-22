So Sad: Beloved ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Daisha Riley Passes Away At 35

A popular producer for “Good Morning America” is being mourned and remembered for her stellar work. Daisha Riley, 35, passed away unexpectedly this week. The Emmy-Award Winning producer was part of the GMA family for over a decade and her unfortunate passing was shared on-air by co-host Michael Strahan.

“One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away,” he said. “She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.” “You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work, because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.”

Sending love to the family and friends of Daisha Riley. Rest in peace ❤️ https://t.co/wosOUV3fHN — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 21, 2020

Fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts remembered Daisha as a “beautiful soul.”

“Talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family,” she continued. “Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit.”

Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman….talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/3bNbmtb0rr — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) July 21, 2020

ABC News confirms that Riley is survived by her fiancé, Tyrone. A cause of death has not been released.

Riley is the fourth GMA staffer who died this year, according to GMA producer Tony Morrison. In April, camera operator Tony Greer died of coronavirus complications.

Morrison also confirmed that that same month, producer Thea Trachtenberg died at age 51 after “battling serious heart and lung disease for some time.”

Prayers to the GMA family and the family and friends of Daisha Riley.